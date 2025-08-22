Warm and humid today then feeling like fall this weekend

Warmer and more humid today with highs around 80 under partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible late this evening into tonight. Turning breezy Saturday and Sunday with falling temps and humidity. Highs reach the mid 70s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon. Staying seasonally cool around 70 into early next week.
