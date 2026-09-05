Warm and Dry Through Labor Day

We saw a mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon, with temperatures peaking only in the mid to upper 70s across the area.

As we head into this evening, expect temperatures to start off in the low 70s before dropping into the 60s after sunset. Skies will continue to clear out, especially as we head into the evening. By the overnight hours, expect skies to be completely clear, with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s.

Under those clear skies, we could see some patchy fog develop heading into the early morning hours on Sunday, but that should move out a little bit after sunrise.

Temperatures on Sunday are going to be just as nice as they were today, possibly a little warmer, with highs expected in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The nice weather continues heading into Labor Day itself, with temperatures once again expected to be around 80 degrees under sunny skies. We remain dry through the rest of the Labor Day weekend, with our next chance of rain coming our way on Tuesday.

Temperatures over the next seven days are expected to remain above where they should be for this time of year.

