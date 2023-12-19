Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Up on the rooftop raindrops fly......

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:40 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 18:40:01-05

After our coldest night of the month last night, temperatures started to warm back up today.
A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday turning our winds to the NE.
Winter officially arrives on Thursday @ 9:27 PM.

WED: Sun & clouds.
THU: Cloudy Skies & about 10 degrees above normal.
FRI: Plenty of clouds. Shower/sprinkle possible.

SAT: Cloudy with a few showers possible.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Clouds & a few showers. Temps will be around 20 degrees above normal.
CHRISTMAS: Wet & windy. Near record highs or record highs are possible. Christmas 2023 could be our warmest & wettest on record.

The chance for a White Christmas this year is near 0%
Staying relatively quiet & above normal as we head towards New Years!!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.