Up on the rooftop raindrops fly......

After our coldest night of the month last night, temperatures started to warm back up today.

A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday turning our winds to the NE.

Winter officially arrives on Thursday @ 9:27 PM.

WED: Sun & clouds.

THU: Cloudy Skies & about 10 degrees above normal.

FRI: Plenty of clouds. Shower/sprinkle possible.

SAT: Cloudy with a few showers possible.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Clouds & a few showers. Temps will be around 20 degrees above normal.

CHRISTMAS: Wet & windy. Near record highs or record highs are possible. Christmas 2023 could be our warmest & wettest on record.

The chance for a White Christmas this year is near 0%

Staying relatively quiet & above normal as we head towards New Years!!