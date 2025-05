Friday marked the 6th consecutive day with below-normal high temperatures, and more are on the way!

For your information, the normal high is now in the lower 70s.

High pressure to our west and low pressure to our east will be competing over Wisconsin.

This means more sunshine but also a chance for a shower during the holiday weekend.

This weekend serves as the unofficial kickoff to summer.

It won't feel like summer, but temperatures mainly in the 60s with some sunshine will feel pretty nice!