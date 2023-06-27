Unhealthy Air Quality & Seasonable Temps

Air Quality Alert remains in effect through noon Thursday.

Smoke will be thick at times. Air Quality has dropped to unhealthy levels.

TUE: Sunshine & warmer temps return. Skies will be smoky. Gusty Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

WED: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

THU: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

FRI: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

SAT: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.

SUN: Mostly sunny skies.

3rd & 4th of July: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible. Temps could be hot with 80s & 90s.