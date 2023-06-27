Unhealthy Air Quality & Seasonable Temps

Air Quality Alert remains in effect through noon Thursday.
Smoke will be thick at times. Air Quality has dropped to unhealthy levels.
TUE: Sunshine & warmer temps return. Skies will be smoky. Gusty Northeast winds up to 20 mph.
WED: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.
THU: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.
FRI: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.
SAT: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible.
SUN: Mostly sunny skies.
3rd & 4th of July: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible. Temps could be hot with 80s & 90s.