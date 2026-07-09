Typical summer weather for the next several days

After reaching the mid to upper 80s the last two days, cooler weather returned today, with highs only in the below-normal 70s.

High pressure building in from Canada will bring dry weather for the next several days. We certainly need it after yesterday's torrential rainfall.

Expect mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday as warmer temperatures begin to climb back into the area.

Hot and humid weather returns early next week, with more 90-degree temperatures expected.

Dew points will climb into the 70s, which means heat index values will top 100 degrees.

