Typical EAA Weather?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jul 17, 2024

Today was not the 12th straight day with highs in the 80s.
A cold front that moved through last night brought cooler weather to the area today.
Temps today were actually be below normal.
Dew points also took a drastic drop. From 70s Monday to 40s this evening.
High pressure will control our weather for most of the week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

This weekend: Lots of sunshine. A slight chance of a shower/storm.
Temps will be close to normal.

Thunderstorms return for EAA

