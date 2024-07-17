Typical EAA Weather?

Today was not the 12th straight day with highs in the 80s.

A cold front that moved through last night brought cooler weather to the area today.

Temps today were actually be below normal.

Dew points also took a drastic drop. From 70s Monday to 40s this evening.

High pressure will control our weather for most of the week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

This weekend: Lots of sunshine. A slight chance of a shower/storm.

Temps will be close to normal.

Thunderstorms return for EAA

