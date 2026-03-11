Two winter storms on the way!!

For the first time in two weeks, accumulating snow returned to the Fox Valley today, and it's just the beginning.

After a sunny break on Thursday, another storm will bring snow back to the area Thursday night and Friday.

Heavy snow is possible, especially north of Green Bay.

A 6+ inch snowfall is likely across the north, with 1-3 inches across the Fox Valley.

Strong winds will cause blowing snow.

A potentially much larger winter storm may be heading our way for the weekend.

This storm could bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions.

Stay tuned!

