Two winter storms on the way!!

For the first time in two weeks, accumulating snow returned to the Fox Valley today, and it's just the beginning.
After a sunny break on Thursday, another storm will bring snow back to the area Thursday night and Friday.
Heavy snow is possible, especially north of Green Bay.
A 6+ inch snowfall is likely across the north, with 1-3 inches across the Fox Valley.
Strong winds will cause blowing snow.
A potentially much larger winter storm may be heading our way for the weekend.
This storm could bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions.
Stay tuned!
