Two snowfalls & then one BIG cool down

A weak cold front will move though the area tonight with some light snow showers. A dusting to 1/2" of snow is
possible. Watch out for slippery spots Friday morning.
Our next "big" weather-maker arrives on Sunday with the chance for some snow. It appears accumulating snow is
on the way. Stay tuned!
Temps will remain near normal or slightly above normal.
Friday: A chance for AM flurries. PM gusty winds & lots of clouds.
Saturday: Sun & clouds.
Sunday: Some snow. It's looking like a 1-3" or 2-4" snowfall.
We are running a snowfall deficit of nearly 10" right now.
Sharply colder temperatures return on Monday.