Two droughts ending

After bright sunshine & record high temps yesterday, clouds & much cooler temps returned today.

A fast-moving weather system will bring accumulating snow to the area Wednesday night & the coldest temps in a month on Friday & Saturday.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds & warmer. Some snow will move in close to midnight.

Thursday: Some snow tapering to flurries. PM sunshine & gusty winds. Right now, it looks like there will be enough to shovel. Most computer models have 1-3".

Friday: Most sunny & colder. Temps may actually be below normal for a change. Wind chills in the morning will be in the single digits.

This Weekend: Sun & clouds. Seasonable on Saturday with highs in the 20s. Temps will climb back into the 30s by Sunday.

