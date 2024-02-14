Watch Now
Two droughts ending

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:07 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 19:07:14-05

After bright sunshine & record high temps yesterday, clouds & much cooler temps returned today.
A fast-moving weather system will bring accumulating snow to the area Wednesday night & the coldest temps in a month on Friday & Saturday.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds & warmer. Some snow will move in close to midnight.
Thursday: Some snow tapering to flurries. PM sunshine & gusty winds. Right now, it looks like there will be enough to shovel. Most computer models have 1-3".
Friday: Most sunny & colder. Temps may actually be below normal for a change. Wind chills in the morning will be in the single digits.

This Weekend: Sun & clouds. Seasonable on Saturday with highs in the 20s. Temps will climb back into the 30s by Sunday.

