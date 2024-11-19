Two big storms equal one big weather change

A big weather change is on the way!!!

Two storms will impact our weather this week. The first one hits tonight.

It will be a wet & windy night across N.E.W.. Many spots will pick up 1"+ of rain & southerly winds will gust over 40 mph.

Temps will soar into the upper 50s & lower 60s Tuesday AM. A cold front arrives by the afternoon sending temps back down into the 40s.

Wednesday will be much colder with highs only in the upper 30s & lower 40s.

As another storm rev's up to our SE, rain & snow showers are likely on Wednesday.

In fact, Wednesday night into Thursday AM, some accumulating snow is possible. Stay tuned.....

Gun-deer Season kicks off this weekend with seasonable temps & maybe a rain/snow shower.

