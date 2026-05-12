Turning wetter & warmer

Today was the warmest day in over a week, with widespread 70s across the area. The warmth was accompanied by gusty westerly winds over 40 mph and a few thunderstorms.

Cooler weather returns Wednesday with lots of clouds, gusty winds, and perhaps a morning shower.

Some more frost is possible Thursday morning before warmer weather returns for the afternoon.

A warm front will kick off showers and storms across the area Thursday night and Friday. After highs in the 60s on Thursday, 70s will move in for Friday, followed by 80s on Saturday.

Additional showers and storms are likely Sunday and Monday. A few storms could be severe with locally heavy rain.