Turning breezy and cooler to end the work week

Cold front is moving through early this morning but the rain has ended for the day. Temps only warm into the upper 60s this afternoon with a breezy NE wind gusting around 20 mph. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun today. We'll being Friday on the chilly side in the 30s and 40s before warming into the upper 60s in the afternoon. We can't rule out a few isolated showers west of Oshkosh Friday afternoon otherwise we'll be dry. Dry and sunny weather is expected throughout Labor Day weekend with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday and Monday.