Tuesday's 70s are a taste of things to come

High pressure will build into the area overnight & control our weather tomorrow.

A lot of sunshine is on the way for Tuesday & much warmer temperatures.

Highs, away from the lake, will be in the mid-upper 70s.

A cold front will drop south from Canada tomorrow night.

Behind it, gusty NE winds and much cooler 50s for Wednesday.

NE winds will keep it cooler than normal on Thursday as well.

Temps will rise to around 70 on Friday as winds briefly turn to the SW ahead of a cold front.

The front will kick off a few showers/storms Friday night & cool us back down again for Saturday.

Mother's Day looks beautiful, with highs near 70.