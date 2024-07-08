Tropical weather on the way

Heavy rain once again hit parts of the area today.
In Green Bay the rainfall rate reached 4"/hour with a heavy thunderstorm before noon. Flooding was reported on the west side of the city.
Today was the third straight day with highs in the 80s & Tuesday will be #4.
More rain is on the way!
There will be a chance for a few storms on Tuesday & it looks like the remnants of Hurricane Beryl will clip Wisconsin on Thursday.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A shower/storm is possible.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy(clouds from Beryl). Chance of a shower.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A shower/storm is possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny. A shower/storm is possible.
This weekend: Very warm to hot. It will also be humid with dew points in the 70s.
Should see our first 90 of the month either Saturday or Sunday.
A shower/storm is possible both days.