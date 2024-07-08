Tropical weather on the way

Heavy rain once again hit parts of the area today.

In Green Bay the rainfall rate reached 4"/hour with a heavy thunderstorm before noon. Flooding was reported on the west side of the city.

Today was the third straight day with highs in the 80s & Tuesday will be #4.

More rain is on the way!

There will be a chance for a few storms on Tuesday & it looks like the remnants of Hurricane Beryl will clip Wisconsin on Thursday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A shower/storm is possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy(clouds from Beryl). Chance of a shower.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A shower/storm is possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny. A shower/storm is possible.

This weekend: Very warm to hot. It will also be humid with dew points in the 70s.

Should see our first 90 of the month either Saturday or Sunday.

A shower/storm is possible both days.

