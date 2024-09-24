Tropical weather in the forecast

Fall officially arrived yesterday & right on cue.....fall weather quickly followed.

After 11 straight days with highs in the 80s, we've now had 2 days in a row with temps only in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

High pressure, which brought lots of sunshine to the area today will move out overnight allowing a weak system to move in from Illinois.

This system will bring clouds & a few sprinkles/showers to the area on Tuesday.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday & Thursday with much warmer temps.

TUE: Plenty of clouds. A few sprinkles.

WED: Most sunny & warmer.

THU: Lots of sunshine.

FRI: Increasing clouds.

This weekend: The remnants of Hurricane Helene will make their way towards the state.

Sun & clouds on Saturday. Perhaps a few sprinkles on Sunday.