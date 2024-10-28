Tricks & Treats

Over the next 2 days many of us will see the latest 80-degree temp on record. The current record is October 23, 1899.

As a warm front moves through tonight with a few thunderstorms are possible towards midnight.

On the other side of the front Tuesday & Wednesday expect 70s & 80s. Record highs are likely both days.

A cold front will produce some much needed rain late Wednesday & usher in much cooler weather for Halloween

Tuesday: Record warmth. Gusty winds. Sun & clouds.

Wednesday: Record warmth. Gusty winds. Sun & clouds. Rain & thunderstorms late.

Halloween: Gusty winds & much cooler. Rain showers.

Friday: Sun & clouds & seasonable.

This Weekend: Mostly sunny on Saturday with clouds & showers on Sunday.

Drought conditions continue.

