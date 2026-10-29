Trick or treat for Halloween?

Cooler weather moved across the area today, but it was definitely not cool. After hitting a high of 74° Wednesday afternoon, we only reached 64° today. While that is 10° cooler on the thermometer, it is still 12° above our normal high of 52°.

The cooler air brought crisp blue skies, bright sunshine, and gusty northwest winds.

Clear skies and diminishing winds tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s. By Friday morning at the bus stop, you will want to bundle up. Not only will there be some spotty frost, but many locations will be 20 to nearly 30° colder than what some of us woke up to this morning!

High pressure will control our weather on Friday, bringing a mix of sunshine and occasional clouds. High temperatures will feel much closer to normal for this time of year, topping out mainly in the mid-50s.

Looking ahead to Halloween, expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a stray shower or sprinkle. Although there is a slight chance of rain, most spots will stay dry for most of the day. High temperatures for the holiday will comfortably reach the upper 50s.

Don't forget that we "fall back" Saturday night into Sunday! Turn your clocks back one hour before bed. While you will gain an extra hour of sleep, keep in mind that sunset on Sunday will be at a much earlier 4:40 PM.

Fortunately, November will arrive with beautiful weather. We can look forward to plenty of sunshine and highs returning to the mid-to-upper 60s to kick off the new month.

