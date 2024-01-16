Watch Now
Trails opening & then trails closing

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 18:21:21-05

Today was the coldest day in nearly 3 years!! The high was on 2 degrees.
Climatologically we are heading into the coldest week of the year!!
Wind chills were below zero all day long.
A Wind Chill Advisory in effect for all of N.E.W. into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Highs climb near 10 degrees. Gusty winds from the west at 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Highs near 12 degrees. Sun & clouds.
Friday: Highs near 10 degrees. Sun & clouds. A few flurries.

Weekend: Still way below normal on Saturday. Temps do start to warm up on Sunday.

Stay warm :) & warmer temps are on the way! Temps will return to above normal levels next week!
A January Thaw is on the way!!

