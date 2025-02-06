Trading gusty winds for a winter storm

It was a very windy day across N.E.W..

Winds were gusting 50-60 mph for much of the afternoon & evening.

The gusty winds continue to produce some blowing snow.

High pressure will give us sunshine & quiet weather on Friday.

Our next weather-maker will impact the area on Saturday with the threat of heavy snow!

This will not be a MAJOR winter storm but 6"+ is possible where the heavy snow band sets up.

Friday: Sun & clouds

This weekend: Sturgeon spearing kicks off with snow.

Next week looks cold with the chances for some more snow.

