Trading gusty winds for a winter storm

It was a very windy day across N.E.W..
Winds were gusting 50-60 mph for much of the afternoon & evening.
The gusty winds continue to produce some blowing snow.
High pressure will give us sunshine & quiet weather on Friday.
Our next weather-maker will impact the area on Saturday with the threat of heavy snow!
This will not be a MAJOR winter storm but 6"+ is possible where the heavy snow band sets up.
Friday: Sun & clouds
This weekend: Sturgeon spearing kicks off with snow.
Next week looks cold with the chances for some more snow.