Tornado sirens will be blasting tomorrow!! #testtornado

After highs in the 30s on Monday, 40s yesterday, many spots climbed into the 50s today.
A weak system will continue to slowly work across the state overnight & Thursday with light rain or snow showers.
No thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday.

There will be a mock tornado warning at 1:45 pm & then again at 6:45 pm.
A chance to practice your safety plan at work, school & then home.

Temps will slowly moderate for the rest of the week with much warmer weather for this upcoming weekend.
Highs will be in the 50s/60s Saturday & Sunday.
NE winds will keep it cooler near the Lake & Fox Valley at times.
The normal high is now 50 degrees with a normal low of 33 degrees.
With the normal low rising above freezing, the start of the growing season is just around the corner.

