Too cold for outside ice hockey

After more snow, we now get more cold!!
5-8" of snow fell across much of the area overnight.
This is now our snowiest start to winter in 6 years!!
Except for some light snow on Friday with an arctic front, the weather will be relatively quiet the next two days.
FRIGID temps & wind chills move into the area over the weekend.
Temps will be running 20-30 degrees below normal.
