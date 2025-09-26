Tons of sun and warm weather for the next week

A batch of clouds will move in behind a cold front this morning, which will keep temps in the 60s to low 70s today. We can't rule out an isolated afternoon sprinkle, but clouds will clear out before sunset. After some patchy fog and a few clouds early Saturday morning, skies will turn mostly sunny and stay that way for the better part of the next week. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday through Tuesday, then will drop into the lower 70s by the middle of next week. Next best chance of rain may hold off until next weekend.