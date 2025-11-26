Today's weather was an appetizer for Saturday

After several days with highs in the 40s/50s, a major change has occurred!

Gusty NW winds of 45 to 55 mph at times & snow replaced the mild weather we've been experiencing.

Temperatures tumbled through the 30s & 20s today, and it is a sign of things to come!!

Thanksgiving will be cold, but much, much colder air arrives next week.

Before that arctic blast moves in, more snow is likely over the weekend.

This winter storm has the potential to produce significant snow across the area!

Stay tuned!

