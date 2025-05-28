Today will be the last cool day for awhile

After back-to-back days with highs in the 70s, clouds, rain, and northeast winds kept it much cooler today.

The area of low pressure responsible for today's gloomy weather will move off to the east overnight, but lingering moisture could produce a shower or two on Thursday.

Between the small chance of a shower, we will see some sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Friday looks warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid-80s.

A cold front may trigger a few storms during the afternoon and evening.

The weekend looks great with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s away from the lake. June and meteorological summer begin on Sunday.

The first several days of June look warm to hot. Parts of N.E.W. could see the first 90-degree high of the year.

