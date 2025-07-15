Thunderstorms return!

As far as weather records are concerned, we have reached the halfway point of summer!!

Meteorologically, summer is June-July-August, & today falls smack dab in the middle.

Today was another warm to hot day! Temps were in the 80s to around 90 degrees, but the dew points climbed into

the lower 70s, making it feel extra sticky!!

A cold front approaching from Canada will kick off showers & storms near midnight, across the far north.

There will be a much better chance for rain on Wednesday, followed by cooler temps to

wrap up the work week.

The rain on Wednesday will come from thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong/severe & all types of severe weather will be possible.

