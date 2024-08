A front will move across the state tonight with showers & storms. A few storms could be strong with heavy rain.

The unofficial final weekend of Summer is quickly approaching & it looks very nice.

Friday: AM showers/storms & then some PM sunshine.

Labor Day weekend: Mostly sunny skies.

Highs in the lower 80s on Saturday dropping into the lower 70s by Monday.

Sunny & dry weather is expected as we head deeper into September.