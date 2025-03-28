Thunderstorms & an ice storm

March is the craziest month of the year in Northeast Wisconsin. You name it, we can get it.

#marchmadness

Temperatures today ranged from the 30s NE to the 70s SW, as another BIG spring storm makes its way toward Wisconsin.

Across SW Wisconsin temps climbed into the mid 80s!

It starts with thunderstorms tonight. A few of the thunderstorms could produce brief heavy rain and hail.

The main part of the storm moves through Saturday and Sunday. Showers & a few storms are likely on Saturday. Freezing rain is likely across the far north where significant ice accumulations are likely. The icing could produce considerable tree damage & power outages.

On Sunday, we will see a mix of rain/sleet/freezing rain & snow.

April begins next week with another BIG storm moving late Tuesday & Wednesday.

