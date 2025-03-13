Thunder, wind & snow oh my!

Away from the Lake, temps were running 20-25 degrees above normal this afternoon. Most spots were in the 50s/60s.
We will have a chance for a thunderstorm late tonight.
A big storm will continue warming N.E.W. on Friday, with widespread 60s & 70s in the forecast. Gusty SE winds will keep it
much cooler near Lake Michigan.
The strong area of low pressure will be accompanied by gusty winds, rain & maybe a thunderstorm Friday night & Saturday.
The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the area under a marginal risk of severe weather for Friday night.
On Saturday, wind gusts could reach 50 mph.
Some light snow is possible on the back of the storm Sunday morning.
Friday: AM thunderstorm? Sun & clouds. Windy & warm. Showers late.
This Weekend: Gusty winds & warm. Rain showers may end with a few snowflakes Saturday night.
Sunday AM light snow will be followed with sun & clouds by the evening.