Three Degree Guarantee Check to Genesis Club

TODAY...I PRESENTED A CHECK TO THE GENESIS CLUB IN APPLETON, OUR FORMER THREE-DEGREE GUARANTEE PARTNER.

WE GAVE THEM 47-HUNDRED DOLLARS...MEANING I ACCURATELY PREDICTED 47 HIGH TEMPERATURE FORECASTS OUT OF 51 WITHIN A THREE-MONTH SPAN.

THE GENESIS CLUB IS A NON-PROFIT FOR PEOPLE IN RECOVERY. THE GENESIS CLUB HAS BEEN PROVIDING A SAFE HAVEN FOR PEOPLE STRUGGLING WITH ADDICTION AND OFFERING THEM A BETTER WAY OF LIFE FOR ABOUT 40 YEARS NOW.