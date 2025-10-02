Oshkosh Area Community Pantry is our new 3 Degree Guarantee partner

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Area Community Pantry (OACP) is our newest 3 Degree Guarantee partner for the last quarter of the year.

Every time Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland hits the high temperature within three degrees, Wisconsin Chevy Super Dealers and NBC 26 donates $100 to our quarterly partner.

The Oshkosh Area Food Pantry is a special place. One of the things that separates it from other food pantries is the dignified grocery store-style shopping experience. Rather than getting a pre-loaded box of food, guests can shop the aisles just like they would at a normal grocery store.

They serve about twenty-eight hundred families or about six to seven thousand people. They say they are adding, on average, about 100 families a month.

They pride themselves on their fresh produce department, which is possible, in part, through working with local farmers.

To register for assistance, all you need is a form of ID and proof of address.

The pantry is run on volunteers. They make up ninety-nine percent of the workforce.

The pantry also has a school food pantry program, which supplies students with fresh fruit and granola bars and fruit bars.

“I always love working with NBC 26, and Cameron, you have always been great with us," says Executive Director Ryan Rasmussen. "But mostly for us, it’s always about just talking about who we are; making sure the message is out there. Knowing that food insecurity is a real problem. It is happening in all our communities right now. It’s not just in Winnebago County, it’s throughout."