Hand-n-Hand joins the 3-Degree Guarantee as newest nonprofit partner

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Hand-n-Hand is the newest partner in the Three-Degree Guarantee, bringing nearly 25 years of experience serving deaf and hard-of-hearing children in Brown County.

The organization provides emotional support and resources, including sign language classes, to families navigating hearing loss. Hand-n-Hand says it is the only nonprofit in northeast Wisconsin that connects and empowers families touched by hearing loss.

Founder and Director Jenny Geiken said the organization's mission is rooted in making sure families know they are not alone.

"Kids need to be kids. Families need to be families, and I want them to realize that because their child has hearing loss, that does not mean that they can't do things," Geiken said.

To learn more about Hand-n-Hand, you can visit their website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.