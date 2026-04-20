APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Genesis Club, a volunteer-run organization that supports people in recovery in Appleton, has completed a new elevator lift inside its building with the help of the community.

The nonprofit has been serving the Appleton area for more than 40 years. Leaders say the project was years in the making, with the idea first starting in 2013 after realizing their front stairs and back ramp were not meeting members' needs.

Funding came from a combination of community support, including donations through NBC 26's Three Degree Guarantee.

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3 Degree Guarantee donations help The Genesis Club complete a new elevator lift

Genesis Club board member Joe Schmidt said the donations helped bring attention to the organization and push the project forward.

"It was wonderful because we had the attention of the media through NBC 26 and talk about the Genesis Club and the presentation of the check. It was really a great way to get things moving, we were really grateful for that," Joe Schmidt said.

The new elevator is now fully operational, helping make the space more accessible for everyone who walks through the doors.

Click here to learn more about the Genesis Club.

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