This map is going to change

Today was the 5th straight day with below normal temps & we have 3 more on the way!!

Climatologically we are heading into the coldest week of the year!!

A weak system will move through overnight. Some light snow or flurries are likely after sunset. A dusting to an inch is possible...most south.

We got a break form the" FRIGID wind chills today but they will be back at times the 2-3 days.

Friday: AM light snow or flurries. Highs near 10 degrees. Sun & clouds. Gusty winds will drop wind chills into the -10s. A few PM flurries.

This Weekend: Still way below normal with lots of sunshine both days.

Santa Clara looks wet & windy. Temps will be in the upper 50s.

Much warmer temps are on the way! Temps will return to above normal levels next week & beyond!

A January Thaw is on the way!! Along with the warm-up.....some more snow/mix on Tuesday.