This map is going to change

Today was the 5th straight day with below normal temps & we have 3 more on the way!!
Climatologically we are heading into the coldest week of the year!!
A weak system will move through overnight. Some light snow or flurries are likely after sunset. A dusting to an inch is possible...most south.
We got a break form the" FRIGID wind chills today but they will be back at times the 2-3 days.
Friday: AM light snow or flurries. Highs near 10 degrees. Sun & clouds. Gusty winds will drop wind chills into the -10s. A few PM flurries.
This Weekend: Still way below normal with lots of sunshine both days.
Santa Clara looks wet & windy. Temps will be in the upper 50s.
Much warmer temps are on the way! Temps will return to above normal levels next week & beyond!
A January Thaw is on the way!! Along with the warm-up.....some more snow/mix on Tuesday.