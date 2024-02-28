This is really happening!!

The normal high for this time of year is now in the lower 30s. Temps were running 35-40 degrees above today. The old all-time record high for February was 65 degrees set back in 2017. That record fell today with a high of 70 degrees!! We also had our earliest 70 degrees high temperature on record today.

A strong cold front will move across the area tonight bringing a MAJOR change to the weather with it.

A few thunderstorms are possible & a strong storm SE of Lake Winnebago can't be ruled out. Hail would be the main threat.

Snow is likely into Wednesday morning. A dusting to as much as 3" of snow could fall depending on how quickly it develops.

Strong winds gusting over 40 mph will usher in COLD temps for Wednesday. Highs will only be in the lower/mid 20s.

Wind chills Wednesday morning will drop below zero. BUCKLE UP!!!

Wednesday: AM snow then mostly sunny & cold. Gusty winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny & Seasonable.

Friday: Mostly sunny & much warmer with 40s/50s.

This weekend: Temps will be way above normal on Saturday & Sunday with lots of sunshine.

There is no end in sight to the "overall" above normal temps.

March begins on Friday. Right now, it's looking like it will come in like a lamb! Stay tuned!!

