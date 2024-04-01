This forecast is not an April Fools joke!!!

A mix of snow & rain is falling across the area right now.

Some spots could see 1-3"+ of snow overnight before we get a break in the action Tuesday morning.

After that......most computer forecast models are now showing a MAJOR snowstorm Tuesday PM into Wednesday!!

Not an April Fools joke!!! The brunt of the storm will be Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM.

Winds could gust up to 50 mph. Blizzard conditions are possible.

Spring snow is very difficult to forecast due to melting & compressing. What falls doesn't always stick.

#voteearly

Tuesday: Snow developing & turning windy.

Wednesday: Light snow & windy.

Thursday: Patchy light snow or flurries.

Friday: Sun & clouds

This Weekend: Mostly sunny.

Monday: Total Solar Eclipse day!! Mostly cloudy & a few showers. Hopefully that changes.

