This cool stretch is almost over

It was another cool day across the area. The normal high is now 69 degrees, and most locations were running 5–10-15 degrees below that.

Frost Advisories have been issued north of Marinette overnight, where widespread frost is expected. Farther south(north of Green Bay), some patchy frost is possible depending on cloud cover.

High pressure will control the weather through Friday, with more of the same expected: a mix of sun and clouds along with below-normal high temperatures.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, but it won’t feel like it Saturday. A system will move across the area with a few rain showers. Highs will only be in the 50s/60s.

Much warmer weather arrives Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees — a sign of things to come next week.

