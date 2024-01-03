Watch Now
There's flurries and then there's snow

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 18:46:04-05

After the warmest December on record, January is starting where December left off.
Temps were running 5-10 degrees above normal today.

Thursday: Cooler & close to normal. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Skies will range from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Weekend: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a few flakes on Saturday/Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Computer models are suggesting some snow could be on the way for the Badger state next week.
Specifically Tuesday & Wednesday,
Stay tuned.

