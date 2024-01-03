There's flurries and then there's snow

After the warmest December on record, January is starting where December left off.

Temps were running 5-10 degrees above normal today.

Thursday: Cooler & close to normal. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Skies will range from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Weekend: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a few flakes on Saturday/Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Computer models are suggesting some snow could be on the way for the Badger state next week.

Specifically Tuesday & Wednesday,

Stay tuned.