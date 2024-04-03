The winter storm is not over yet!

The winter storm that brought 6-10" of snow(the biggest April snowfall in 6 years) to most of N.E.W. is not done yet.

A system rotating around it will bring the threat of some more light snow to area overnight.

A dusting to around an inch is possible depending on how close the temperatures to 32 degrees.

Thursday: Patchy light snow/rain or flurries. Melting snow.

Friday: Sun & clouds

Saturday: Mostly sunny & warmer.

Sunday: Sun & clouds early. PM clouds & the chance for some showers.

Monday: Total Solar Eclipse day!! Mostly cloudy & a few showers. Hopefully that changes.

Much warmer weather returns to the area next week with 50s & 60s.

