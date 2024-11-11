The winds of same?

Gusty winds, at times 40-50 mph, ushered in much cooler weather today. After morning highs in the 50s, temps dipped into the 40s by afternoon.

High pressure will build into the area overnight & then control our weather through most of Wednesday.

Abundant sunshine & seasonable temps are on the way for Tuesday. Highs will be the 40s for only the second time this fall.

Our next weather-maker arrives Wednesday night with rain/showers that will continue for most of Thursday.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday: Increasing/thickening clouds.

Thursday: Rain/showers

Friday: Sun & clouds

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Above normal temps.

