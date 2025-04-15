The winds of change die down, but the change continues

A strong area of low pressure northeast of the Great Lakes produced strong winds across the region once again today.

Northwest winds gusted over 40 mph at times.

After some light snow this morning, clouds slowly decreased during the afternoon.

Temperatures were cooler but near normal for the time of year. The normal high is in the lower 50s.

High pressure will build in tonight & control our weather through Thursday.

Expect lots of sunshine on Wednesday & Thursday. Winds will be much lighter on Wednesday.

Our next weather-maker arrives Thursday & Friday with showers & thunderstorms.

Temperatures will also warm back up!!

