The winds of change bring sunshine & then cooler temps

After a couple of days of showers and thunderstorms, plenty of sunshine will return to the area tomorrow.

High pressure will build in behind a cold front, bringing dry weather and breezy conditions on Friday. West winds will gust over 30 mph, with highs near 80 degrees.

Another system will bring a chance of showers or thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. Aside from a few rain chances, expect a mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds, and highs near 80 degrees on Saturday.

Much cooler air arrives on Sunday and will stick around through next week. High temperatures will run 5–15 degrees below normal.

The next significant chance for rain arrives on Wednesday.

