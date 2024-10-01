The winds of monthly change

September wrapped up with sunshine & temps in the 80s today.

A cold front moving through tonight will usher in the winds of change.

Mostly sunny skies & gusty winds will kick off October. Say goodbye to the 80s....highs will only be in the 60s.

Clear skies & light winds could lead to some frost by Wednesday AM, especially NW of the Fox Valley.

The winds of change will continue to blow on Wednesday. SW winds gusting over 30 mph will boost temps back into the 70s.

No signs of any BIG cool-downs heading our way.

TUE: Sunny & windy.

WED: AM frost? Sunny & windy.

THUR: Sun & clouds.

FRI: Mostly sunny.

This weekend: Mostly sunny skies.