The winds of brief change

Climatologically, we passed a major milestone in our summer weather. The normal high temperature was 81° on Sunday, but it dropped to 80° yesterday. In just 10 days, the normal high falls into the upper 70s.

In other words, the summer slide toward fall has officially begun.

Today was another summer-like day with highs once again reaching the lower to middle 80s. A cold front moving through tonight will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Severe weather is not expected this week. If that holds true, it will be the first time in 12 weeks that we have not experienced severe thunderstorms at some point during the week.

Wednesday morning clouds/showers will give way to sunshine as cooler, less humid air moves in behind the cold front, thanks to northwest winds. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80°.

Temperatures will rebound into the lower 80s by Thursday.

Right now, the weather for Packers Family Night on Friday looks decent, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s when the players take the field. There will be a slight chance of a shower/storm.

