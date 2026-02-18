The wild weather continues

Today was the fourth of six days with record highs in the Fox Valley.

After locally heavy rain and thunderstorms, the sun came out, and temperatures warmed into the 50s.

Northwest of the Fox Valley, dense fog and low clouds kept highs in the 30s.

A few rain and snow showers are possible overnight as colder air moves into the state.

Sun and clouds are in the forecast for tomorrow morning.

The next storm moves in Thursday night and Friday with more rain and snow.

The computer models are now tracking much farther east than the last few days which means accumulating snow is possible across the viewing area.

Stay tuned! Temps will return to normal over the weekend.