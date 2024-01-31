The sun will come out tomorrow

The temperature once again climbed into the mid/upper 30s today. 10-15 degrees above normal.

Climatologically we are still in the coldest time of the year, but that changes tomorrow!! On Wednesday , the normal high starts going up as we start heading towards spring.

With temps above freezing, the snow is melting. We will see on/off fog at times.

Today was the 8th straight day with very little or no sunshine. That "could" change tomorrow.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Warmer with widespread 40s. We will have gusty W winds at times.

Thursday: Clouds mixing with some sunshine.

Friday: Clouds mixing with some sunshine. Jimmy in Sun Prairie will let us know if we have 6 more weeks of winter, or not.

Weekend: Clouds mixing with some sunshine. Still above normal with lots of clouds both days. Some fog is possible.

This January Thaw will soon turn into the February Thaw. In fact, temps will be above normal for the foreseeable future.

Record highs could/will be challenged next week.

No accumulating snow is in the forecast for the next 1-2 weeks as the snow drought resumes.