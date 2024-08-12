The Perseids & perhaps the Northern Lights will be visible tonight.

The summer slide is upon us.

The normal high temperature today is 80. Tomorrow it's 79, but Mother Nature is bucking the trend.

Today was the warmest day in over a week & the next two days will be even warmer.

Lots of sunshine is on the way. There's just a small chance of isolated storms the next two days.

Widespread rain & much cooler weather returns on Thursday & Friday as an area of low pressure tracks right over the state.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warm. Shower/storm?

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warm. Shower/storm?

Thursday: Showers & a few storms. Windy & cool.

Friday: Showers & a few storms. Windy & cool.

This weekend: A lingering shower is possible on Saturday. Otherwise, lots of sunshine both days & warmer.

