The snow icon may be used next week

A few sprinkles. drizzle & clouds will linger across the area overnight.

High pressure will slowly build in from the west on Friday. Morning clouds will give way to

increasing sunshine by the afternoon.

Friday will make it 66/69 days with at/or above normal high temps.

Our next weather-maker will arrive late Saturday or early Sunday with a few showers.

Friday: Morning clouds then sun & clouds

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Above normal temps.

Slight chance of a shower late Saturday or early Sunday.

The weather looks great in Chicago for the Pack. Temps will be near 60 degrees.

It appears a big change is on the way as we get closer to next weekend.

A big system will move across the Great Lakes with colder temps & the threat of some snow

