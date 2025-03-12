The quiet weather is coming to an end

High pressure will give us more sunshine on Thursday. With southerly winds, temperatures will be 20-25 degrees above normal away from the Lakeshore.
A big storm will continue the warming process as we head toward the weekend. 60s & perhaps a few 70s will return. Gusty SE winds will keep it
much cooler near Lake Michigan.
The strong area of low pressure will be accompanied by gusty winds, rain & maybe a thunderstorm.
The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the area under a marginal risk of severe weather for Friday night.
Some snow is possible on the back side of this storm on Sunday.
Thursday: Sun & clouds
Friday: Sun & clouds. Windy & warm. Showers late.
This Weekend: Gusty winds & warm. Rain showers may end with a few snowflakes Saturday night.
Sunday AM light snow will be followed with sun & clouds by the evening.