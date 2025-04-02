Northeast Wisconsin has been experiencing a parade of powerful storms since mid-March.
The parade is over.
A few weak systems will move over the state during the week or so, but will not produce significant weather.
The final storm, which brought 1-3 inches of snow, a few thunderstorms, soaking rain, and gusty winds, will move off to the east overnight.
High pressure will build in tomorrow with afternoon sunshine, gusty winds & seasonable temperatures.
A few rain showers are possible Friday night & we could see a few snow showers late Sunday into Monday.
Besides that, mainly dry conditions are expected for the next 7 days.
